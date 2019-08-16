Mattress Mack gives new furniture to school after viral 'Mattress Matt' video

Matthew Skiles is an assistant principal at Olle Middle School in Alief, but his colleagues are calling him "Mattress Matt."
Skiles put out the video earlier this week because he says his school is in desperate need of updated furniture.
The unique back-to-school video circulated around and caught the attention of Jim McIngvale.
Mattress Matt here for all your @OlleMightyOwls furniture needs!#MattressMatt@alief_rrd @mrsmmanderson @CITGOiaOLLE @olleathletics @Olle_HPE @OlleOwls @ollems @OlleSSDept @ollems pic.twitter.com/sfxyF6Jtog— Mr Skiles (@MJSkiles) August 10, 2019
On Thursday, Mattress Mack met 'Mattress Matt' and surprised him by giving the school new furniture for free, just in time for the new school year.
Checking out some things at @GFToday!!! Makeover at @OlleMightyOwls underway!@AliefISD @CITGO @Fueling_Good @abc13houston @MJSkiles #olleimpact #BeAHero @MattressMack pic.twitter.com/ToP835AI5P— CITGO Innovation Academy at Olle Middle School (@CITGOiaOLLE) August 15, 2019
