13 Investigates: Report shows dead inmate looked like he was 'laying on himself for hours'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sarah Borchgrevink wants to know exactly what happened between the time she last spoke with her incarcerated brother and days later when he was found dead in a Harris County Jail cell.

Borchgrevink's 28-year-old brother, Matthew Shelton, died on March 27, 2022, of diabetic ketoacidosis, a complication that occurs when someone living with diabetes doesn't have enough insulin.

"How could he come into the jail with his diabetic supplies and nobody give him medication or help him," Borchgrevink told 13 Investigates when we interviewed her in October 2022. "I firmly believe that something happened before the 27th. I feel like that's when they discovered him, but nobody could tell me anything about when was the last time they saw him."

Shelton died in jail five days after turning himself in on a DWI charge last spring. He's one of 32 people who have died in custody since 2022. The deaths range from inmates being "found unresponsive" to those having medical crisis and three suicides.

ABC13's investigative team has been covering jail deaths extensively over the last year.

RELATED: 13 Investigates: Decade-high inmate deaths just one concern at Harris Co. jail

When an inmate dies in custody, law enforcement agencies are required to report it to the state. The reports include a brief summary of what happened, but details beyond what is publicly reported to the state often require a formal open records request. The request process can drag on for months, and sometimes results in no information being released.

More than one year after Shelton died, an attorney for his family said they're still waiting on answers from officials.

"We have none of his medical records. We don't have the nurse records. We don't have the clinic records. We don't have any of the medication distribution records. We have no photographs, videotapes. We have no statements - none of the investigation that the law requires into an in-custody death," John Flood, the family's attorney, said. "We've asked for it and we haven't received it yet. We look forward to getting it and understanding everything."

When we see you for Eyewitness News after the NFL Draft on ABC13, we're uncovering a stunning admission from a jail worker who found Shelton unresponsive. You'll learn the details we found in an independent investigation.

Contact 13 Investigates

If you're a jail employee, we'd like to hear from you. Tipsters can remain anonymous, but be sure to leave a way for us to get ahold of you. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)