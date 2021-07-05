texas politics

Poll shows Matthew McConaughey highly favorable for governor against Gov. Abbott

EMBED <>More Videos

Run for Texas governor now 'a real consideration,' McConaughey says

While it's not 100% sure actor Matthew McConaughey will be running for Texas governor, he seems to already be a fan favorite against current Gov. Greg Abbott.

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows the actor and Texas native gaining a lot of attention.

According to the poll, 41% of voters said they would like to see him run. The other 47% said they wouldn't.

SEE RELATED STORY: Run for Texas governor now 'a real consideration,' Matthew McConaughey says

Wondering what the poll says about Abbott?

Well, it depends on who you ask. Most Republicans said Abbott deserves to be reelected. Meanwhile, most Democrats and Independents say he does not deserve to be reelected.

In general, 49% said Abbott was favorable, 43% said he was unfavorable and 7% said they haven't heard enough.

Based on this poll, it's safe to say McConaughey and Abbott would have a fairly competitive run. That's if McConaughey commits to a political run.

Another man to keep your eyes on is Texas GOP Chairman Allen West.

West announced Sunday he is running for governor.

"I've not been in elected political office for about a decade, but I can no longer sit on the sidelines and see what has happened in these United States of America and ... the place that I call home," West said in the video, which was preceded by West reading aloud the Declaration of Independence to the churchgoers gathering on July fourth.

West's campaign launch comes about a month after he announced his resignation as state party chairman. The resignation is effective July 11, when the State Republican Executive Committee is set to meet to pick West's successor as chair.

According to the new poll, 25% of voters said West was favorable, 10% said he was unfavorable and 65% said they haven't heard enough.

SEE RELATED: Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexastexas politicstexas newsgreg abbottgovernorpoliticspoll
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS POLITICS
TX House committee to investigate schools' books on race, sexuality
Most TX Democrats who pledge to return per diem have not, records show
Delta-8 in Texas remains classified as 'illegal'
What to know about 8 proposed amendments on Texas ballot
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Show More
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
More TOP STORIES News