Deputies identify suspect in Humble road rage shooting that left victim critically injured

EMBED >More News Videos SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Do you recognize the suspect seen exiting his vehicle moments before a road rage shooting?

CONSTABLES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE SUSPECT WHO SHOT A VICTIM DURING A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT IN THE KENSWICK AREA!



Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKl8Js and download our new mobile app “C4 NOW” to receive live feeds on crime, arrests, safety tips and road conditions in your area. pic.twitter.com/Gsuop7xyYh — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 11, 2021

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a road rage shooting that left a man critically injured.Constable Mark Herman posted a photo of 33-year-old suspect Marvin Barnette on Facebook Tuesday. Deputies responded to a road rage shooting on Monday, April 26, in the 8700 block of Stagewood drive around 3:52 p.m.The victim, identified as Jose Gutierrez, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition at the time.Investigators determined that Gutierrez was involved in a verbal altercation with Barnette at the 7 Days Food Store on Kenswick Drive just minutes before the shooting.Surveillance video at the business showed Gutierrez back out of a parking spot when his truck got close to the vehicle Barnette was driving.Although Herman said Gutierrez did not hit the suspect's car, surveillance video captured Barnette getting out and engaging in a verbal altercation with Gutierrez.After Gutierrez pulled out of the parking lot in his truck, Barnette allegedly followed him several blocks away, pulled up alongside his vehicle, exchanged some words and fired two shots, Herman said at a press conference the day after the shooting.Gutierrez was struck in his lower extremities. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to deputies.Herman's office released photos and video from surveillance cameras after the incident, asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect.After a thorough investigation, the suspect was positively identified as Barnette.Barnette is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.If you have any information regarding Barnette's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Pct. 4 dispatch or your local law enforcement.Herman had a warning and some advice when it comes to road rage shootings in the Houston area."Road rage will be picking up in the summer. It always does. It's hot outside. People get heated quicker," Herman said. "We encourage people to not engage in verbal altercations. To not give signs or hand language, even waves to people, because they might construe it as something else. Try not to make eye contact with folks when you're driving. They take that as an aggressive manner."