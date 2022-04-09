famous death

Houston's empress of real estate Martha Turner passes away at 81

By Steven Devadanam
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston's empress of real estate Martha Turner passes away at 81

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's matriarch of real estate has passed away. Martha Fuller Turner, the pioneering, self-made, consummate local success story, died in Houston, surrounded by her family. She was 81.

"We are heartbroken over Martha's passing," Robin Conner, president of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, tells CultureMap. "She was a deeply respected leader in the Houston real estate community and an inspiration, friend, and mentor to us all. Last year, Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty celebrated 40 years of excellence, and, in her honor, we will continue her legacy by upholding the values she established so many years ago. We are so fortunate to live out her vision and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity she gave us all to be successful."

The real estate icon who watched her empire grow to $2.5 billion in sales (as of 2021) was born in the East Texas town of Hemphill in 1940. She credited her young days of helping in her parents' feed store - Fuller's Dry Goods, Feed, Seed, and Fertilizer - for developing her work ethic - for which she was legendary. The graduate of North Texas University married and launched a 15-year career as a teacher, often supplementing her income by selling wigs and even encyclopedias door-to-door.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatehoustonbusinessreal estate developmentreal estatefamous death
FAMOUS DEATH
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Evidence photos show Bob Saget's Orlando hotel room
Charles Entenmann, who helped expand family's NY bakery, dies at 92
Cricketer Shane Warne, 52, dies after tweeting tribute to fellow great
TOP STORIES
Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion
Woman shot, child critically hurt in apartment shooting in Texas City
Parents push for answers in death initially thought to be suicide
4 shot and 1 dead in shootout at Al's Sports Bar on Westheimer
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Houston Art Car Parade 2022 rolled through downtown
Nice weekend, more active pattern returns next week
Show More
Arrest made in 32-year-old rape, murder case
Peña hits 1st major league homer with parents in the stands
Video shows bystander rescues man whose car plunged off ferry ramp
Woman found fatally shot in parked vehicle in SW Houston
11 people injured in car crash in Austin, Texas
More TOP STORIES News