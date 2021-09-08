deadly shooting

HPD confirms man and woman in murder-suicide at Marriott Marquis in Houston were dating

Couple in Marriott Marquis murder-suicide was dating, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As an investigation continues into the murder-suicide at the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Houston, police have confirmed the man and woman killed were dating.

The incident happened Tuesday at the hotel on Walker Street at around 3:33 p.m.



According to an update issued by Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, when officers arrived, they found a woman and a man dead in the lobby.

The pair has not been identified, but according to Houston police, the woman was 27 and the man was 39 years old. It's unclear how long the couple had been dating or what led up to the shooting.

Witnesses told police they saw the couple arrive together shortly before the shooting.

"The gentleman did come in at some point ... shot the female and then immediately shot himself," said Finner.

Investigators say no one else was injured in the shooting.

The hotel is a popular getaway spot known for its rooftop Texas-shaped pool.
