Family friend finds father, daughter dead in NW Harris County murder-suicide, authorities say

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 7:37PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say an 86-year-old man shot and killed his 54-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself.

On Tuesday, Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a welfare check in the 700 block of Marne Lane in northwest Harris County.

Family members said they were unable to make contact with John Groves and his daughter, Anne Groves. When a family friend went to the home, they found John and Anne dead inside.

Authorities said they believe John Groves shot and killed his daughter Anne and then turned the weapon on himself. No one else was inside the home at the time.

Investigators said they are speaking with family members about the incident and what might have sparked the event.

