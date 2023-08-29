Investigation underway after 2 people found dead inside NW Harris Co. home, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were found dead inside a home in northwest Harris County in an incident that deputies believe was the result of a murder-suicide.

On Tuesday at about 10:56 a.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 700 block of Marne Lane.

The sheriff's office didn't specify what the response call was for, but investigators said when deputies arrived at the home, two people were found dead.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies believe this is a murder-suicide, but didn't provide any more details.

