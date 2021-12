Mark Cuban just bought an entire town in Texas from a friend who needed to sell it, reports say

MUSTANG, Texas -- Talk about a Texas-sized investment!Shark Tank entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, just purchased an entire town in Texas. According to the Dallas Morning News , the billionaire purchased the town of Mustang last month for about $2 million.The 77-acre town is located about 55 miles south of Dallas and according to DMN, the town's census records report it has a population of 23.Cuban said he purchased the town because a friend needed to sell it, but told the news outlet he isn't sure what he's going to do with it.