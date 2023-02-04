Houston man convicted for killing his wife in 2019 and shooting himself to fake crime scene, DA says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison after being convicted of murder for killing his wife in 2019, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Mark Anderson was sentenced Friday after a weeklong trial for the murder of 34-year-old Tiereney Nicole Anderson in their home in northwest Harris County.

"This man not only killed the woman he had sworn to love and cherish, but he faked a crime scene to make it seem like it was her fault," District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "We're glad that the jurors saw through this obvious ploy to escape accountability and decided to put him behind bars for decades where he won't be able to hurt any more women."

On Aug. 4, 2019, Anderson shot and killed his wife at their home located in the 10100 block of Wild Hollow Lane.

Anderson reportedly shot her in the chest with a .40-caliber pistol and then shot himself to make it look like his wife had shot him during an argument and that he was acting in self-defense, according to Ogg.

He called 911 and was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and abdomen. At the hospital, he told Houston Police Department officers that he shot himself.

During a walk-through at the crime scene about two weeks later, Anderson changed his story about how the shooting happened. His new story, however, did not line up with the physical evidence.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Osso said the jury was able to see that Anderson actively worked to thwart justice after killing his wife.

"He abused her for 10 years before this happened, and he even threatened to shoot her in the head just three months before he actually killed her," Osso said. "His first story to police was that he shot himself, and that's what you have to believe because he wanted to cover up the crime scene."

