Photo released of possible vehicle believed to be involved in Fort Bend County woman's death

Mariesha Dockery's body was found floating in Cedar Bayou on Dec. 29, 2021 after she went missing 11 days earlier.

In the wake of the discovery of Mariesha Dockery's body, her family wants to know how her remains wound up in Cedar Bayou.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Mariesha Dockery's body was found floating in Cedar Bayou on Dec. 29, 2021. As her family continues searching for answers more than nine months later, authorities have released photos of a vehicle suspected of being involved in her murder.

On Tuesday, the Chambers County Sheriff's Office shared a photo on Facebook of a vehicle believed to have been involved in Dockery's death. The vehicle in question appears to be a Jeep Cherokee.

"The Chambers County Sheriff's Office, along with assistance from the Houston Police Department, are still actively investigating the circumstances in the death of 25-year-old Mareisha Dockery," the sheriff's office wrote.

Despite Dockery's body being found in December 2021, it wasn't until Jan. 6 that authorities were able to identify her body by using a partial fingerprint and tattoos.

After her body was found, her family told ABC13 that they last heard from her on Dec. 18, 2019. She missed celebrating her father's birthday on the 20th.

Authorities are asking for information about her activities and anyone she may have had contact with on the day she went missing. They're also asking for any information about the possible suspected vehicle or the person who may have been driving it.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Paul Vest with the Chamber County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.