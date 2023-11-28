A court date for the man charged with his girlfriend's murder five years ago was just reset Tuesday morning. ABC13 was in court and found out why.

Family of woman presumed dead after going missing for 5 years still waiting for justice

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of brutally murdering his girlfriend back in 2018 was set to appear in court on Tuesday, but confusion on which courtroom the suspect was supposed to be in caused a reset.

Erik Arcenaux had been on the run for four years before being arrested in September. Maria Jimenez-Rodriguez's body has still not been found.

SEE RELATED STORY: Bond denied for man accused of dismembering girlfriend with chainsaw 5 years ago

Confusion on which courtroom Arcenaux was supposed to be in caused the case to be reset.

Family members of Jimenez-Rodriguez showed up on Tuesday committed to continuing to push for justice.

"It's very hard. It's been five years of not knowing," Gloria Jimenez, the victim's sister, said.

Jimenez-Rodriguez, 29, was reported missing in June of 2018 after not showing up for work. Even though her body has not been found, in August of 2019, her boyfriend, 51-year-old Arceneaux, was charged with her murder.

Arceneaux is accused of chopping up her body with a chainsaw and disposing of it.

He was arrested in southeast Houston in September of this year after being on the run for four years.

Jimenez-Rodriguez's sister says they'll continue to show up for these court proceedings and ultimately want to be able to put their loved one to rest.

"If you really cared for her, and really cared for destiny, speak up and say where she's at. It's frustrating, and it's torture. I think it's enough. It's been so long," Gloria said.

READ MORE:

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.