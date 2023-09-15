Judge sets bond at $250K for man charged with murder, accused of dismembering girlfriend in 2018

Maria Jimenez-Rodriguez was last seen dropping off her daughter with a babysitter in 2018. Although investigators believe she is not alive, her remains were never found.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search is finally over for a man accused of dismembering the body of his own girlfriend with a chainsaw.

Erik Arceneaux has been on the run since 2018 -- when his 29-year-old girlfriend was reported missing after not showing up to work.

Arcenaux faced a judge for the first time overnight. He's charged with murder, and a judge set his bond at $250,000.

He's accused of chopping up his girlfriend's body with a chainsaw and disposing of it.

The 51-year-old was arrested by the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force in a Walmart parking lot in southeast Houston on Thursday, sources told ABC13. Records show he was booked into the Harris County jail Thursday afternoon.

Houston man wanted for 5 years for allegedly dismembering girlfriend now in custody

Back in June of 2018, Maria Jimenez-Rodriguez was reported missing after not showing up to work. She was last seen dropping her daughter off with a babysitter.

At the time, Arcenaux and Jimenez-Rodriguez were dating, and investigators started digging into his whereabouts at the time the mother went missing.

The single mother was a paralegal working at the Milledge Law Firm, but on that day, she never arrived at work. Her co-workers told investigators they received strange text messages from her saying she would be late. But her co-workers questioned the legitimacy of those messages.

Later that evening, her truck was found a few streets away from her east Houston home.

As the investigation evolved, Arcenaux told police he hadn't seen Jimenez-Rodriguez that day, but cell phone data proved key in the investigation.

Investigators say Arcenaux's cell phone and Jimenez-Rodriguez's cell phone were tracked to the same locations on the day she went missing.

Arcenaux's phone was tracked to a Home Depot in northwest Houston, where surveillance video shows a man matching his description buying trash bags and a chainsaw, court documents allege.

Authorities reportedly found the receipt for the items, which was signed, "Erik Arcenaux." Records also show Jimenez-Rodriguez's phone was at the same location, but she was not seen on video.

Investigators searched Arcenaux's home and said they found blood evidence.

This is not the first time he has faced serious charges.

"In 2011, he had pled guilty to a aggravated assault family member where he held a gun to the head of a woman with whom he was dating at that time and threatened to kill her," prosecutors read in court.

Jimenez-Rodriguez's body has never been found, but investigators said they do not believe she is still alive.

