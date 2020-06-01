vacation

Save the date! Here's when Houston-area Margaritaville is set to open

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready, Parrotheads! Margaritaville is set to open this month!

According to its website, the much-anticipated resort is slated to open on Friday, June 26, and staff is already taking reservations.

The site of the new Jimmy Buffett-themed resort in Lake Conroe was home to La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa, which held a liquidation sale to sell every piece of furniture.

Planned for 186 acres of waterfront property, the Margaritaville Resort will feature 360 guestrooms, a golf course and spa. The rooms will be housed in a 20-story main hotel tower, as well as waterfront villas on the lake.

The vacation destination will include an 18-hole golf course, a three-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor pools, pickleball, tennis, swimming, boating, fishing, jet skiing and waterskiing.




Two of the existing restaurants will be converted into a LandShark Bar & Grill and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.

"Benchmark is very excited to be part of this groundbreaking project that will bring the iconic Margaritaville brand to the Houston market, and to our neighbors throughout the Lone Star State, and beyond," said Benchmark CEO Alex Cabañas.

