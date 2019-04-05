Travel

Houston-area resort to transform into Texas' first Margaritaville Resort

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready, Parrotheads! Margaritaville is bringing a taste of island life closer to home.

The Jimmy Buffet-themed resort is headed to Lake Conroe by the end of 2020. The site of the new resort is currently home to La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa.

"We are thrilled to bring our first Margaritaville resort in Texas to the Houston area with an incredible location on Lake Conroe," said Rick Cunningham, SVP Margaritaville Development. "This resort will be a welcome escape ... offering a lakeside paradise dedicated to relaxation, fun, adventure and the Margaritaville state of mind."

Planned for 186 acres of waterfront property, the Margaritaville Resort will feature 360 guestrooms, a golf course and spa. The rooms will be housed in a 20-story main hotel tower, as well as waterfront villas on the lake.

Two of the existing restaurants will be converted into a LandShark Bar & Grill and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.

