Hundreds leave with items from Conroe resort at liquidation sale before Margaritaville takeover

La Torretta Lake Resort and Spa held a liquidation sale to the public Thursday.
Since plans for the Margaritaville takeover calls for a total redesign, the wares of La Torretta resort have to go. That means lobby furniture, patio sets, carpets, and towels are up for sale.
Here's what you can get at the La Torretta Lake Resort liquidation sale:
According to the company, a sale has been open to private groups for the last two weeks, but it has been advertising 42-inch flat screen TVs for $75 and room packages - including a headboard, two nightstands, two table lamps, a desk, desk chair, mirror and framed artwork - for $175.
Other items of interest include love seats for $48, coffee tables for $28, and a double mattress set for $85.
The company holding the sale says it will continue selling off pieces everyday until everything's gone.
Earlier this year, the Margaritaville brand announced it would set up shop at Lake Conroe, making it the first Texas location of the Jimmy Buffett-themed resort.
Planned for 186 acres of waterfront property, the Margaritaville Resort will feature 360 guestrooms, a golf course and spa. The rooms will be housed in a 20-story main hotel tower, as well as waterfront villas on the lake.
Two of the existing restaurants will be converted into a LandShark Bar & Grill and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.
You can view the items for the La Torretta resort sale here.
