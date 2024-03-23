No. 7 Texas Longhorns' 2nd half comeback falls short vs. No. 2 Tennessee, eliminated in 2nd round

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KTRK) -- The seventh-seeded Texas Longhorns men's basketball team have been eliminated by the two-seeded Tennessee Volunteers at Spectrum Center on Saturday night.

The Longhorns nearly came back from a double digit deficit late in the second half. Tennessee now advances to the Sweet Sixteen after their 62-58 victory over Texas.

At the end of the first half, the Longhorns trailed by nine points against the Volunteers.

For Texas, the team shot 31% in field goal attempts while costing 10 turnovers at halftime. On the other side, Tennessee shot 29% in field goal attempts and shot 8% from beyond the arc, despite maintaining a 28-19 lead at halftime.

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter scored a three-point jump shot with 4.2 seconds left in the game and led the team in scoring with 13 points. Forward Dylan Disu recorded 12 points and four rebounds in the contest, and guard Chendall Weaver scored 13 points off the bench.

In the matchup, the Longhorns faced a familiar face in Tennessee's head coach, Rick Barnes, who previously served as the Longhorns head coach from 1998-2015.

Texas came off a 56-44 victory over No. 10 Colorado State on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Men's Tournament.

Despite the elimination, Texas did put up a fight against Tennessee, but shooting woes in the first half and a total of 16 turnovers ultimately cost the game.