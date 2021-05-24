Murder victims' families march for justice in N. Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10503695" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josue Flores was stabbed to death on his walk home from school. Now his family still doesn't have justice even though a suspect sits in jail.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As violent crime and the city's homicide rate continues to increase, a community in north Houston rallied around local murder victims' families in a march for justice.Dozens of community members and local leaders participated in Sunday's march that started at Castillo Park near Marshall Middle School. The event lasted almost two hours.Marshall Middle School is where 11-year-old Josue Flores was last seen before he was stabbed to death walking home from school in 2016. His family's supporters were among the crowd as they chanted "Justice delayed, Justice denied.""I will say that Josue was on track to become a star in our community," Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia said. "He remains a star today because he is bringing us together and helping us focus on what is important for any community to thrive and that is justice, that is support, that is community, that is love."Imily Cruz, 19, was shot and killed while riding with her brother, boyfriend and cousin on Highway 225 near Pasadena. Police said she wasn't the intended target.The shooting happened just two days after her birthday in October 2020. Her mother, who says she saw her daughter die that day, spoke in front of a crowd. Her family continues to share Cruz's story in hopes of finding the two suspected shooters, Edwin and Luis Riojas-Hernandez, who are still on the run."I know that they may be hiding now, but they can't hide from us forever. We're going going to find them," said Janelle Solis, Cruz's mother. "I want everybody here to know that together I think anything is possible, as long as we keep fighting, we're always going to get results."Alejandro Ocanas, also known as Big A, was robbed of the chance to watch his two children grow up at the age of 25.The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting in October last year in which Ocanas was shot multiple times. He had driven himself to a nearby gas station to get help, but he died.His family said, Giovani Montiel, the suspect charged for his murder, was out on a personal recognizance bond at the time of the shooting.The Ocanas family also participated in the march Sunday afternoon, demanding justice and pushing for judges to not grant bond to violent offenders."There's no way we can bring my husband back. All we have is the burden of his 4-year-old and his 1-year-old," said Monica Martinez, his wife. "You know that my babies have to be without their daddy because these things keep on happening, because people keep getting released on PR bonds. Criminals do not deserve it."If you have any information regarding any of the cases, police are asking you to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.