Man's body found in ditch with 2 gunshot wounds to the head in Waller Co., deputies say

Deputies said the body was found by a woman walking her dog near FM 359 and Garvie Road.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are trying to figure out how a man's body ended up in a ditch in Waller county.

At about 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, a woman was walking her dog when she found a dead body.

Deputies said the body was found near FM 359 and Garvie Road.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 the body found was of a Hispanic man with two gunshot wounds to the head.

Officials have not confirmed if the shooting took place at this location or if the body was dumped there.