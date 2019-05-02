Body of man found in trunk of car in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are in northeast Harris County where a body of a man was found in the trunk of a car.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office was initially called about an abandoned car on Furay Avenue when they noticed blood around the trunk.

Deputies discovered the body of a man.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

This story is developing. ABC13 Eyewitness News Reporter Jeff Ehling is at the scene gathering more information from investigators.
