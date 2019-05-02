Body of man found in trunk of car in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are in northeast Harris County where a body of a man was found in the trunk of a car.The Harris County Sheriff's Office was initially called about an abandoned car on Furay Avenue when they noticed blood around the trunk.Deputies discovered the body of a man.The cause of his death is unknown at this time.This story is developing. ABC13 Eyewitness News Reporter Jeff Ehling is at the scene gathering more information from investigators.