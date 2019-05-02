HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are in northeast Harris County where a body of a man was found in the trunk of a car.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office was initially called about an abandoned car on Furay Avenue when they noticed blood around the trunk.
Deputies discovered the body of a man.
The cause of his death is unknown at this time.
This story is developing. ABC13 Eyewitness News Reporter Jeff Ehling is at the scene gathering more information from investigators.
Body of man found in trunk of car in northeast Harris County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News