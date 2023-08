Man's body found decomposed in field in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead Thursday morning in a field in northeast Houston, police said.

The body was found at about 7:55 a.m. in the 7600 block of Liberty Road near Wayside Drive.

Police said the body is in an advanced state of decomposition, but could not share any other information.

HPD homicide detectives were working the scene.