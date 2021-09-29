caught on video

Man visiting Texas City Dike captures rare sighting of manatee

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Manatee spotted off Texas City Dike

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man says it was a first for him after what he thought was a dolphin having trouble in the water turned out to be a manatee.

The video, captured by viewer Pay Habib on Monday, shows the manatee for a few seconds just floating near the shore off the Texas City Dike.

In August 2019, a woman shared a similar experience of sighting a manatee, but in Galveston Bay.

Manatee sightings may be rare but not totally uncommon this time of year in Texas.

Manatees are known to occasionally visit Texas, swimming in for a "summer vacation" from Florida and Mexico before returning to warmer waters for the winter, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Rare bioluminescent waves turn ocean neon blue on California beach
EMBED More News Videos

A photographer captured a rare phenomenon on the shores of Newport Beach where bioluminescence waves light up the ocean.



Galveston fishing group treated to rare killer whale sighting
EMBED More News Videos

WHOA! Watch this rare killer whale sighting off the Galveston coast. These creatures put on quite the show!



Bolivar Peninsula fisherman reels in 110-inch shark: 'You've got to be half crazy'
EMBED More News Videos

This is no old fish tale! In the video above, you'll get a glimpse at a fisherman's large catch.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstexas citywild animalstexas newssocietycaught on videocute animalsanimalscaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Man posing as FedEx delivery driver robs pharmacy at gunpoint
Woman and dog dragged during robbery in Heights area
Woman rides ATV on mainlanes of 610 loop
Video shows FL trooper, good Samaritan save choking toddler
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News