Man visiting Texas City Dike captures rare sighting of manatee

The video, captured by viewer Pay Habib on Monday, shows the manatee for a few seconds just floating near the shore off the Texas City Dike.
In August 2019, a woman shared a similar experience of sighting a manatee, but in Galveston Bay.
Manatee sightings may be rare but not totally uncommon this time of year in Texas.
Manatees are known to occasionally visit Texas, swimming in for a "summer vacation" from Florida and Mexico before returning to warmer waters for the winter, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
