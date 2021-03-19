caught on video

Rare killer whale sighting wows during fishing trip off Galveston coast

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fishing trip turned into quite the nature show as rare killer whales appeared in the Gulf.

Galveston Party Boats, Inc. shared quite the video of the orcas leaping into the air before splashing back down into the water about 130 miles off the Galveston coast.

In a Facebook post, Galveston Party Boats representatives said an excursion had set out for a 30-hour Spring Break fishing trip with customers on March 15 on their New Buccaneer vessel with Captain Matt Smith, who recorded the video.

While out on the water, they had quite the haul of 40 yellowfin tuna, 14 blackfin tuna, 281 vermilion snapper and more.



But it was the orcas that appear to have captured the most attention in a video that has been viewed more than 411,000 times and counting since it was posted on March 17.

You can see customers aboard the New Buccaneer eagerly watching with their phones out.

Smith replied to someone in the Facebook comments that this was the first sighting he'd seen so close to home.

According to a 2014 blog from the National Wildlife Federation, about 500 orcas live in the Gulf of Mexico.

The killer whale is one of the top marine predators and is one of the most recognizable marine mammals because of their distinct black and white bodies.


They also exist in a wide range of habitats, both open seas and coastal waters, NOAA says.

They are most abundant in colder waters like Antarctica, Norway and Alaska but can be found in tropical and subtropical waters, like the Gulf.

The most well-studied killer whale populations occur in the eastern North Pacific Ocean, and resident killer whales have been seen from California to Russia.

All killer whales are also protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which prohibits the "taking" of any marine mammal species in U.S. waters.

"Take" means to hunt, harass, capture or kill any marine mammal or attempt to do so. The act also prohibits the import and export of marine mammals and their parts or products.

You can read the act in its entirety on fisheries.noaa.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgalvestonwhalewhale watchingboatsboatingcaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Video shows fiery crash between Amtrak train and truck
Chick-fil-a customer stops suspected thief in drive-thru
Stranger saves 75-year-old woman during assault and carjacking
Barstool Sports founder witnesses car theft during pizza review
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms, updating guidelines
Turner's choice for HPD chief met with skepticism about reform
Buzbee to speak on misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson
Court issues critical decision over ERCOT's ability to be sued
Wrong-way driver may have caused crash on 610 South Loop
Suspect arrested after shooting at Montgomery Co. deputies
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
Show More
Chilly start, beautiful this afternoon, allergy woes increasing
Man stabbed Jack in the Box manager over mask, police say
Houston neighborhood beaming with pride over new HPD chief
Man accused of shooting his parents, killing mother in Conroe
Weighted blankets: Do they actually help you sleep?
More TOP STORIES News