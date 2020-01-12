Man killed after hit-and-run while changing tire on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are investigating after a man was hit and killed Sunday while changing a tire on the Eastex Freeway.

A man and a woman were in their car, driving on the freeway when they had trouble with their tire. They decided to stop in the third lane to change it.

The woman who was in the car says she saw another car coming towards them.

She thought the car was going to stop to help, but it started to swerve into their lane.
The vehicle was reportedly going so fast that the mirror of the vehicle struck her shoulder and before the car hit the man who was changing the tire.

Investigators say the suspect was driving a silver SUV.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers.
