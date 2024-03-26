Police looking for suspect who allegedly stabbed man to death near Sharpstown-area car wash

Witnesses told police someone stole the suspect's belongings earlier in the day, and when he went out looking for his stuff, he ran up to the victim and attacked him with a knife.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was stabbed to death near a car wash in the Sharpstown area overnight, and the suspect is on the run, according to police.

Houston police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Harwin Drive at Allday Drive.

Investigators said the victim was stabbed multiple times by another man. They believe both the victim and the suspect may be homeless.

Witnesses told police the suspect attacked the victim after his belongings were stolen.

"He had gotten a call earlier today that somebody stole all of his stuff from behind one of these storage buildings behind us. He came to the area to look for his stuff when he ran across this male and just ran up and attacked him with a knife and fled the scene," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Police described the suspect as a bald, 5'4" Black man, possibly in his 50s.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.