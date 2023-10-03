The victim, said to be in his 20s, was shot while standing outside of the gas station when suspects reportedly drove by and opened fire, the sheriff said.

Drive-by shooting in north Harris Co. kills man outside same gas station where 2 men died in January

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway Tuesday for the person responsible for shooting up a north Harris County convenience store Monday night, leaving one man dead.

There was a double homicide at the same store at the corner of Ella Boulevard and Barren Springs back in January.

The sheriff's office received a call to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Someone in a white truck, possibly a F-150, fired at least five shots from an assault rifle toward the front of the convenience store, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

A man in his early 20s was shot and killed, deputies said.

"It appears they fired shots from the street onto the parking lot. It's a busy time. A lot of other people could have gotten hit, if not injured or killed. So, just want to let the community know that we're out here working together to try to reduce crime, but we need everybody's help. It's a shared responsibility," Gonzalez said.

It is unclear how many people were inside of the truck, and officials did not elaborate on a possible suspect description.

Back in January, two men were gunned down in broad daylight at this very same store. Recently, a second suspect was charged with capital murder in that case.

Gonzalez said he plans to spend time during Tuesday's National Night Out in that area of north Harris County because they want to continue to try to lower the crime rate there.

