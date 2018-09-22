Man shot to death at block party in east Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot and killed at party

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a man was shot and killed while at a party Friday night.

The Houston Police Department responded to reports of shots being fire in the 1800 block of Daugherty and Filmore around 11 p.m.

Authorities arrived and found a Hispanic male in his 40s shot multiple times in the front yard.

Police say several people were hanging out in the yard when the shooting occurred.

"All you could hear were gunshots, couple of them, a good seven of them," the victim's friend, Chris Aguirre, said.

Investigators are trying to determine if the shooting may have been accidental or if there was some type of argument.

Police are currently searching for the suspect, who may be a friend of the victim.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killeddeadly shootingman shot
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston West Nile patient taken off ventilator 1 month later
Toronto businessman brings sex robot brothel to the Galleria area
WEEKEND WASHOUT? Storms could flood streets Saturday
Cruz and O'Rourke land punches during testy 1st debate
Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
8 families displaced where apartment erupts in flames
Pasadena bus driver out to make streets safer for kids
Columbia HS student arrested with gun at football game
Show More
ABC13's Game of the Week: Fort Bend Marshall at Manvel
Mavericks honor Manvel boy who dreamed of being quarterback
DEFYING GRAVITY: Cheerleader's epic stunt wows the crowds
Marshall Buffalos assistant coach helps team lean in to success
Step inside Alvin ISD's $41.5 million football stadium
More News