Popeyes worker accused of selling drugs, shooting customer while on shift in N. Harris Co: Pct. 4

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Popeyes employee is behind bars after being accused of selling drugs to a customer who attempted to steal from him during a shift on Wednesday, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Deputies responded to the 8400 block of FM 1960 Bypass Road West regarding a discharged firearm.

Upon arriving, deputies learned that an employee, identified as Yadiel Gonzalez, and an unidentified man got into an altercation.

Further investigation revealed the man had arrived at the business to purchase marijuana from Gonzalez and attempted to steal the backpack with the product inside.

The disturbance spilled outside the restaurant, and Gonzalez allegedly pulled out a weapon and fired at the man as he fled the scene.

According to officials, the man who stole the backpack was not injured.

Gonzalez was booked and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, deadly conduct, and tampering with evidence. It's not immediately known if any narcotics charges would be added.

His bond has not been set, Constable Mark Herman said.