deadly shooting

Sketch released in southeast Houston road rage killing from nearly 2 months ago

EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the search continues for a man accused of shooting another to death in a road rage incident, police have released a sketch of the suspect in hopes of finding him.

The suspect police are searching for is a Black man with long dreadlocks, who is in his mid to late 20s.



On Sept. 26 at 8:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 6355 Griggs Road. Police found 23-year-old Norberto Velasquez dead at the scene.

A witness told police that Velasquez was in his car, parked at a red light when an unknown man inside a black sedan pulled up and fired multiple shots at the victim's car. (

The suspect then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingfatal shootinggun controlgun violenceperson killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday
19-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
Man charged with capital murder in death of League City yacht dealer
Closing arguments begin for ex-officer charged in Daunte Wright death
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Show More
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
More TOP STORIES News