Man who led police on chase expected to be OK after exchanging fire, HPD says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed suspect is expected to survive after Houston police officers exchanged fire with the man in the city's east side, officials said.

Police said they responded to a family disturbance call Friday at about 1:15 p.m. in the 10200 block of Valencia Drive.



The man had showed up to a family member's home and threatened to kill them, according to HPD Assistant Chief Ban Tien.

Tien said officers spent approximately 45 minutes at the scene trying to find the suspect when they noticed the man's vehicle driving back toward the house.

During an attempt to stop the suspect, the man reached out the vehicle's window and waved a gun, according to Tien. The suspect refused to stop, leading officers on a two-minute chase

On his way back toward his family member's house, the man jumped out of the vehicle and started firing shots at the officers. According to Tien, the man was armed with a handgun and a rifle.



Three officers returned fire, but none of them were struck. The suspect, however, was hit.

Tien said an officer immediately rendered aid before the man was rushed to the hospital. The suspect was undergoing surgery and was stable, police said.

"It is extremely fortunate that no one is dead today," said Tien.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid 20s.

"It is believed the suspect may have some mental issues," said Tien.

