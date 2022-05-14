Man shot in the stomach knocks on doors for help in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the parking lot of a north Houston apartment complex.At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Fulton Lofts Apartments on Fulton at Robert E. Lee Road.The victim told police he was sitting in his car when the shooter suddenly walked toward him and opened fire, striking him in the stomach."He made it upstairs, close to where he lived, and was knocking on some doors for help. Some folks called it in," said Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department.HPD have do not have a description of the suspect. The victim is expected be OK.