Harris County deputies are searching for the gunman responsible for killing a man outside a convenience store on SH-249 near Old Bammel N. Houston.

Man shot, killed while sitting in parked car outside NW Harris Co. convenience store, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The manhunt for a shooting suspect is underway after a man was killed outside a convenience store in northwest Harris County on Sunday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 14100 block of SH-249 at about 6 p.m.

Authorities said an unknown man walked up to a car that was parked outside of Primos Food Store, fired multiple shots at the man sitting inside, and fled the scene.

Deputies said the victim, believed to be in his mid-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators haven't provided a description of the suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Although details are limited, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it's possible the victim was followed after coming out of the store, but investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

