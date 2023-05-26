Man found shot several times outside of NW Harris County smoke shop, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a possible disturbance at a north Harris County smoke shop led to a man being shot multiple times on Thursday evening, according to officials.

Deputies responded to the 5000 block of West FM 1960. When they arrived, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the victim was found with several gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An altercation was reported inside the store that spilled over onto a shared parking lot with an emergency clinic.

It is unknown at this time how many people were involved and if there are any suspect descriptions.

Investigators are en route to the scene to uncover more information.