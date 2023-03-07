HPD investigating after suspect shot by officer from another agency near Hobby Airport

An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by police in southeast Houston near Hobby Airport, according to authorities.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after officers from another agency shot a suspect in southeast Houston, according to authorities.

Houston police said on Tuesday afternoon that officers from another jurisdiction were involved in a shooting at 8406 Mosley Road.

Sources told Eyewitness News that Hitchcock police officers were serving a warrant for sexual assault of a child to the suspect.

The Houston Police Department said in a tweet that the suspect was shot, noting that the incident did not include officers with HPD.

No other injuries were reported.

