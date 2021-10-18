homicide investigation

Man shot to death found inside car in SE Houston, police say

By Courtney Carpenter
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after Houston Police say a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on the southeast side of town.

HPD said reports of the shooting came in around 2:15 p.m. Officers responded to the 9900 block of Bessemer Street, not far off the Gulf Freeway.

Investigators said when they arrived, a Hispanic man was found deceased in a white car at the scene. At this time, police say the victim has not been identified.

The white car was found crashed into a signpost.

Police did not release any information about a suspect as of Sunday night.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Investigators are searching the area for any surveillance video that may help them.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
