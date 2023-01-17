Suspect arrested 8 months after man shot and killed outside southwest Houston motel

Video shows the gunman accused of fatally shooting a man outside a Westchase-area Red Roof Inn in May.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 28-year-old man has been arrested nearly eight months after a man was shot and killed outside a Westchase-area motel in 2022.

Charles Hamlin is charged with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Andre Garner.

The video above is from a previous report.

Houston police officers were called to the Red Roof Inn at 2950 West Sam Houston Parkway South at 10:15 p.m. on May 27, 2022.

RELATED: HPD releases surveillance video of gunman accused of fatally shooting man outside SW Houston motel

When they arrived, officers found Garner unresponsive on the sidewalk outside the motel with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Garner and the suspect got into an argument when the suspect pulled out a gun, shot him, then fled the scene on foot.

SEE ALSO: HPD looking for gunman accused of fatally shooting man outside SW Houston motel

HPD previously released three surveillance photos and video of the gunman in hopes that the public could help identify him.

Police said further investigation identified Hamlin as the suspect. He was arrested on Jan. 11, 2023.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 man dead after shooting in Red Roof Inn parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says