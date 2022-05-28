1 man dead after shooting in Red Roof Inn parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says

Shooting/Homicide: 2900 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S. Male shot deceased. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 28, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man multiple times, killing him in a Westchase area hotel parking lot Friday night.Officers were called to the Red Roof Inn off West Sam Houston Parkway and Westheimer Road just before 10 p.m.Authorities said the two men were arguing when the suspect got out a gun."Our suspect just reaches into a bag, pulls out a pistol, shoots him one time, our (victim) goes down. He shoots him a couple more times, and as he's walking off, shoots a few more times. It looks like he hit him every time," said Lt. R. Willkens with Houston police.Police believe they know who the suspect is, but they have not made an arrest.