Man walking dog finds victim dead after hearing gunshots near North Shore High School

The man who was walking his dog told investigators he heard gunshots, but didn't see anything.
While walking in the 400 block of White Cedar Drive around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Cloverleaf area, he found a man in the middle of the road, dead with at least one gunshot wound.
Harris County sheriff's deputies said evidence shows several shots were fired.
They believe the man who was killed was in his 20s.
Now, investigators say the focus is finding surveillance video in the area, in hopes that they can get a clear look at the shooter.
"Obviously this happened right next to the North Shore High School campus, or what used to be North Shore High School. So we will be getting with the school district police, trying to see if they have any surveillance video. Also any businesses out here," Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said. "Right now, we do not have a motive for why this happened."
If you live in the Cloverleaf area and saw anything suspicious near Woodforest Boulevard overnight, investigators say they want to talk to you.
