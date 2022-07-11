Man tells police he shot girlfriend multiple times after mistaking her for burglar in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of shooting his girlfriend overnight in Pasadena told police he mistook her for a burglar.The shooting happened at an apartment on Burke Road near Fairmont shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.Officials said the woman was shot several times and taken to Memorial Hermann by Life Flight.At last check, she was in critical condition.Police said the boyfriend stayed at the scene and was being questioned by investigators.