Man had seizure before he pulled gun on firefighters who jumped off balcony to escape, officials say

A judge set the 23-year-old's bond at $50,000 for each aggravated assault against a public servant charge -- $100,000 total. The firefighters who jumped from the balcony are out of the hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of pointing a gun at two firefighters during a medial emergency call appeared in court for the first time on Monday.

It happened during a medical call in southwest Houston on Saturday night.

Jaime Marquez, 23, faced a judge on Monday morning. He's charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

His bond was set at $50,000 for each charge -- $100,000 total. The judge said he has no criminal history.

The incident reportedly happened at the Ashford Buena Vista Apartments in the 6000 block of Bissonnet Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters initially went into Marquez's apartment at the complex for a medical emergency. Police said Marquez had just had a seizure and was disoriented.

Before going to the hospital, he said he wanted to go grab a shirt, and that's when officials said he came out of the bedroom with a gun, which he pointed at the firefighters.

Fearing for their lives, the two firefighters jumped off a second floor balcony to get away. Officials said one responder broke his scapula. They both had bruises and cuts but are out of the hospital and recovering with their families.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire identified the injured firefighters as Corey Grant and Andrew Hoegsberg.

"The biggest thing that they told me was that they were scared," Houston Firefighter Union President Marty Lancton said. "Firefighters have emotions and feelings too, and they've got families, and this is a situation you don't expect, but the credit goes to them."

