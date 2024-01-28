Houston firefighters jump off 2nd-floor balcony to escape patient who pulled gun on them, HPD says

Two firefighters were injured after jumping from a balcony when a patient pulled out a loaded weapon at Ashford Buena Vista Apartments on Bissonnet.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two firefighters are expected to be OK after having a gun pulled on them during a medical call in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened in the 6000 block of Bissonnet around 11 p.m.

According to police, the firefighters responded to the Ashford Buena Vista Apartments to check on a patient who told officials he was having seizures. The man reportedly began responding confused.

Police said the man asked if he could retrieve a shirt from his room but returned with a weapon described as a loaded firearm and pointed it at the firefighters.

The firefighters, fearing for their lives, ran from the apartment and jumped from a second-floor balcony. One injured his right arm, and the other hurt his face.

Officials said they are expected to be OK after being taken to a local hospital.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to give well wishes to the first responders.

The suspect is in custody and will face charges, HPD said.