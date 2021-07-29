shooting

Man paralyzed by shooting sparks peace rally in Greenspoint

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crowded around a Houston Police Department substation in Greenspoint, a group of people met under the hot July heat to shed light on the area's reputation for violence.

With passion and conviction, the group shouted "No more bloodshed! No more bloodshed!"

It was a rallying cry from neighbors who are desperate to end gun violence in the north Houston community.

"I lost three brothers to gun violence - one of them right here on Northborough," said Houston city council member Tarsha Jackson.

Just last month, another shooting took place on the same street. The drive-by shooting at a convenience store in June left 30-year-old Anthony Perez with a shot to the back.

The innocent bystander told ABC13 he was walking out of the neighborhood store when he was shot. He said the injury took several organs.

"[I] lost kidney, spleen and part of my lung," Perez told ABC13 earlier this month from his hospital bed.

He said he also lost the ability to walk.

"I have no insurance. No family. [Nothing.] I'm about this close to being put out on the streets behind something that had nothing to do with me. When I was just working to get my life back together," Perez said. "And now, it's been completely destroyed for the rest of my life. I'll probably never walk again."

Now a group of church leaders, business leaders, concerned neighbors and law enforcement are joining efforts. The group gathered in Greenspoint to walk for Perez.

"He may not be able to walk today, but scores of us have come out to do what he cannot do," said Bishop Shelton Bady with Harvest Time Church.

"We're planting the seed to make Greenspoint, to make north Houston a great place to work, live, and worship," said Pastor E.A. Deckard from Green House International Church.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Perez with medical expenses.

