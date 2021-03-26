Man sits in crane 15-20 stories high in downtown Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10449607" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Video shows the man 20 stories high on the crane. Police are working to get him down safely.

#METRORailGreenLine delayed due to blocked tracks from Rusk to Crawford. Free bus shuttle service in effect between Eado/Theater District stations. ^R pic.twitter.com/hBaQcpX55A — METRO Houston Alerts (@METROHouAlerts) March 26, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police and SWAT officers are working to get a man who climbed up a downtown Houston construction crane down to safety.Police responded to a call of suspicious activity at Crawford and Rusk, across the street from the Marriot Hotel and Discovery Green, around 3:08 a.m. Friday.When officers arrived, they learned a man jumped a construction fence and climbed a crane located at the intersection.ABC13's TJ Parker is live on the scene where he says it appears the man is approximately 20 stories high.Video from the scene shows the man moving around on the crane. He is sitting in the operator's cabin.Officers used a drone to get a better look at what is happening.Just before 6 a.m., SWAT officers climbed up to the top of the crane. They were seen trying to gain access to the cabin.According to HPD, officers tried to make contact with the man. They say he has a radio with him, but has not responded to calls.It is unclear why the man climbed the crane in the first place.The METRORail green line is delayed due to the active scene.Free bus shuttle service in effect between the Eado and Theater District stations, according to METRO Houston.