Neighbors call intersection where bicyclist towing his child in carrier hit by car dangerous

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man riding his bicycle and his young daughter, attached to him in a carriage, were hit by a car Monday morning in Spring, and it was all caught on camera.

The crash happened at about 7:40 a.m. in the 7800 block of Oak Moss Drive at Theiss Mail Route, near Klein High School.

People who live near the intersection say they see accidents at the four-way stop all the time, and they were not surprised a bicyclist and his daughter in a carriage were involved in the most recent accident.

Home security camera video shows the father riding his bike with his daughter in a carriage past a house just a few feet from the intersection. Moments later, a crash can be heard.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said the father and daughter, who is under 6 years old, are expected to be OK after authorities said they were taken to a hospital. Officials said they were hit by a white Chevy or GMC pickup truck.

"A lot of people do not stop," Tom Sandoval, who lives near the intersection, said.

Sandoval has been in his own accident at the intersection of Oak Moss and Theiss Mail Route.

"When he hit me, he said he was changing out his clock on his radio," Sandoval said.

Neighbors say Oak Moss is a popular street to cut through to avoid traffic in the morning, and there are frequent crashes there.

"There are a lot of accidents, and a lot of people ride their bike around here, and a lot of cars are coming through and they come really fast too," Nathaly Gomez said.

