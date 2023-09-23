Police officers with the University of Houston and Texas Southern University are assisting in a manhunt after one man was killed near UH, HPD says.

Suspect accused of fatally shooting man intervening in argument near UH, TSU identified, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend's friend less than a mile away from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University, according to court records.





The video above is from a previous report.

The suspect, identified as Caleb Solomon, 20, has been charged in 27-year-old Vincent Curenton's murder and has not yet been found by Houston police.

ORIGINAL STORY LINK: Man killed after interfering in argument between couple near TSU and UH, police say

The incident happened in the 3300 block of Reeves Street at about 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Police said they when officers responded to the scene, they found Curenton with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Curenton intervened when Solomon and a woman, who police confirmed to be the 20-year-old's ex-girlfriend, were arguing.

According to charging documents, Solomon reportedly threatened and harassed the woman after being released from jail a few days before. Court records show that Solomon was in jail after being charged with assault family violence for hitting another woman he was in a relationship with in May. He was sentenced to 180 days in county jail, but only served 96 days.

One day before the shooting, Solomon reportedly tried to set the woman's house on fire after breaking into it and stealing some of her items.

Charging documents state that Solomon told his ex-girlfriend to get her belongings from his home on the day of the deadly shooting. For her safety, the woman brought along three people, including Curenton.

Police said the homeowner and several witnesses ushered everyone out of the home once Solomon and the woman began arguing.

When Curenton intervened, Solomon allegedly pushed him into a ditch, shot him several times point blank, and ran from the scene, according to charging documents.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.