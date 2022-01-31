hit and run

Man killed and woman injured in hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston club parking lot

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking for surveillance video at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a southeast Houston club.

According to Houston police, a black pickup truck was speeding around 2 a.m. Monday when it hit a couple walking through the parking lot of El Buho Bar in the 11043 block of Fuqua Street.

The driver took off after the crash, police said.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman who was also struck was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a broken leg.

Police said they didn't know why the driver would have been traveling so fast through the parking lot.

"We believe that person had been drinking at this bar at some point earlier," Sgt. David Rose said. "We do not know who that person is. We don't have a good description of that person at this time."

Police described the suspect vehicle as a black, unknown make and model, pickup truck with front-end damage.

Investigators are working to gather surveillance video of what exactly happened from businesses in the area.

