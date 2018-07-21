Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Houston Saturday morning.

The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 5600 block of Kenilwood Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard around midnight.

Witness say an argument may have taken place in the parking lot of a nearby gas station before the shooting.

The victim is a man in his early-20s, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you're urged to call the Houston Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingdrive by shootinghouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Woman allegedly admits to causing Cypress house fire
Galveston County deputy allegedly admits to picking up drugs for inmate
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston to open cooling centers
NYPD files department charges against officer in Garner's death
Dallas police officer killed by suspected drunken driver
Teen found starving, wounded and living inside a barn in Oklahoma
Show More
Record high temperatures possible in Houston through Monday
Father of Parkland shooting survivors shot and killed during robbery
Florida man shot and killed over parking spot
Grandpa arrested after boy, 4, shoots and kills baby cousin
13 passengers survive after fiery aircraft crash near Austin
More News