Wanted man in connection with fatal October NW Houston shooting caught on camera, said HCSO

The body of 33-year-old Cory Crawford was found with multiple gunshot wounds in front of an apartment complex entrance in the 10200 block of Old Bammel N. Houston Road on Oct. 30, according to deputies.
.@HCSO_D1Patrol deputies responded to an apartment complex at 10200 Old Bammel N Houston Rd. Upon arrival units found an adult male with a fatal gunshot wound. Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/sMKAzPt1me— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 30, 2020
Investigators later found out Crawford was shot in a drive-by shooting. The man HCSO is now searching for was seen in surveillance video talking to Crawford immediately before the shooting.
Authorities said the car the man was seen driving in the surveillance video was a white or pearl colored Nissan Altima or Maxima with aftermarket wheels.
Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.