Ex-employee shoots, kills man inside hangar at Cleveland Municipal Airport, officials say

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after an employee at the Cleveland Municipal Airport was shot to death in a hangar on Thursday morning, according to officials.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Cleveland police Capt. Scott Felts says that at about 9 a.m., officials were called to a hangar at the airport regarding a shooting and found a 29-year-old man dead, lying face down.

According to witnesses who spoke with police, there was an altercation between the victim and the shooter, a 20-year-old former employee.

The suspect reportedly went to get a shotgun from his car and shot the current employee several times, police said.

Officials said the shooter fled the area in a silver Nissan but was taken into custody and questioned by the Colorado County Sheriff's Office and Eagle Lake Police a short time later, more than 100 miles away.

Officials said that the suspect was reportedly an ex-employee of a company based inside the airport and had recently returned to the Cleveland area for unknown reasons.

The victim's workplace inside the airport was not immediately clear.

Investigators are talking to witnesses to determine the cause of the shooting.