Family of man killed by deputy says new video raises more questions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a man killed by a member of the Gulf Coast Task Force in April is still questioning the facts of the case they were given by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Joshua Johnson, 35, was shot and killed by an undercover deputy. He was reportedly watching a neighbor's home while the deputy was staking out a murder suspect.Now, Johnson's family, alongside Congressman Al Green, made a renewed plea for charges in the case. During a gathering, they even showed video from a surveillance camera that they claim shows the deputy driving off after the shooting instead of calling for helpOn Wednesday, Green said he wants to know why the deputy involved left the scene briefly."Why did this officer leave? Ask the DA's office, the answers have to be made available to us," said Green.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a member of their department who works for the Gulf Coast Task Force was in an unmarked unit staking out a suspect from Dallas County in the area.On April 22 around 6:00 a.m., officials said Johnson approached the unmarked unit with the flashlight on his phone turned on and a BB gun in his hand. They said words were exchanged, Johnson lowered his flashlight, raised his BB gun at the deputy and the deputy fired at least two shots outside of his window.The sheriff's office said the BB gun looked like a Glock handgun.Neither a body camera nor a dash camera was used by the deputy in question, according to officials, because he was working undercover.Johnson's parents have maintained they believe their son might have been killed in a case of mistaken identity.